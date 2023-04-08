Good Samaritan transports assault victim to hospital

Winnipeg police want the public's help finding a man who assaulted a person for no apparent reason at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Princess Street in Chinatown last week.

A 56-year-old man was walking west down Pacific Avenue at about 8 a.m. on March 30 when another man approached him. Unprovoked, the man struck the 56-year-old in the upper body, causing him to fall onto the sidewalk, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The attacker ran away, and a Good Samaritan brought the victim to Seven Oaks General Hospital where police were called.

Police say the same man later assaulted another person, who they have not yet identified, in the 200 block of Princess Street. The assault caused the victim to fall before fleeing from his attacker. The suspect also fled on foot, police say.

The second assault has not yet been formally reported to police.

Police say the suspect is between 25 and 40 years old who is between five feet, eight inches and six feet, two inches tall. He has a larger build and was wearing a black jacket, police said.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance in this area, or who interacted with the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6316 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).