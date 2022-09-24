Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

One man dead after police respond to assault near vendor: Winnipeg police

A 29-year-old man is dead after police responded to a report of an assault near a vendor during early morning Saturday, Winnipeg police say.

Victim identified as 29-year-old Enrique George Courchene, police say

CBC News ·
A Winnipeg police cruiser is parked near a beer vendor.
Winnipeg police say they responded to a vendor on Arlington Street, near Logan Avenue, on Saturday morning, after receiving a report of an assault. They found Enrique George Courchene, 29, seriously injured. He later died in hospital. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

A 29-year-old man is dead following an assault early Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called shortly after 1 a.m. to a vendor in the 1100 block of Arlington Street for a report of an assault, according to a Saturday news release.

The officers found a seriously injured man and began emergency medical care, police say. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Enrique George Courchene, a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg, police say.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now