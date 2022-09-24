One man dead after police respond to assault near vendor: Winnipeg police

A 29-year-old man is dead following an assault early Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called shortly after 1 a.m. to a vendor in the 1100 block of Arlington Street for a report of an assault, according to a Saturday news release.

The officers found a seriously injured man and began emergency medical care, police say. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Enrique George Courchene, a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg, police say.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

