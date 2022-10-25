Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

19-year-old assault victim dies after being released from hospital: Winnipeg police

A 19-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder after another 19-year-old died after being assaulted and later released from hospital, Winnipeg police say.

Charge against another 19-year-old has been upgraded from assault to 2nd-degree murder

CBC News ·
A 19-year-old man is dead and another now faces a second-degree murder charge after the victim of an Oct. 15 assault later died from his injuries, Winnipeg police say. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A 19-year-old man has died after he was assaulted and later released from hospital and another 19-year-old man is now charged with murder, Winnipeg police say.

Late on the night of Oct. 15, police responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Isabel Street, north of McDermot Avenue, according to a Tuesday news release.

With help from the police service's helicopter, officers found the injured man, who had been injured in the assault. Officers found and arrested the suspect involved in the assault, who was on a bicycle a short distance away.

The assault victim, identified as Joshua Courchene, a 19-year-old man from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He was released from hospital and returned home, according to police.

On Oct. 17, Courchene was found dead in his home. Investigators determined that his death was caused by the original injuries he had suffered during the assault.

Jason Vincent Daniels, 19, of Winnipeg was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm. That charge has now been upgraded to second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now