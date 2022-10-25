19-year-old assault victim dies after being released from hospital: Winnipeg police

A 19-year-old man has died after he was assaulted and later released from hospital and another 19-year-old man is now charged with murder, Winnipeg police say.

Late on the night of Oct. 15, police responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Isabel Street, north of McDermot Avenue, according to a Tuesday news release.

With help from the police service's helicopter, officers found the injured man, who had been injured in the assault. Officers found and arrested the suspect involved in the assault, who was on a bicycle a short distance away.

The assault victim, identified as Joshua Courchene, a 19-year-old man from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He was released from hospital and returned home, according to police.

On Oct. 17, Courchene was found dead in his home. Investigators determined that his death was caused by the original injuries he had suffered during the assault.

Jason Vincent Daniels, 19, of Winnipeg was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm. That charge has now been upgraded to second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.

