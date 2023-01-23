Woman fights off attacker after early Saturday assault in St. Boniface

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help after a woman was attacked in the St. Boniface area early Saturday.

The woman was walking in a residential area near Elizabeth Road and De Bourmont Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when she was attacked from behind, police said in a news release Monday.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was choked and pulled to the ground, causing her to lose consciousness, police said.

When the woman regained consciousness she was able to fight off the attacker, who then ran away.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The police service's major crimes unit, in consultation with the sex crimes unit, has taken over the investigation.

Police said Monday that because their investigation is ongoing, they couldn't provide an update on the woman's condition, or say how long she was unconscious.

The attacker is described as being approximately 5'8, with an average build, according to police. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black gloves and a black tuque. He also had a hood up and his face was covered.

Police couldn't provide an approximate age for the assailant.

They're asking anyone with information to call investigators in the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).