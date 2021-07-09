Police try to identify man after assault that sent senior to hospital

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe is connected to a serious assault on an man in his 70s last month.

The older man was assaulted nearly three weeks ago near the intersection of Mountain Avenue and McGregor Street in the city's North End, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday.

Officers got to the scene around 9:40 p.m. on June 21 and found a man in his 70s who was taken to hospital after being "seriously assaulted," police said.

Major crimes investigators later tracked down images of a man police say is connected to the assault.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, the release said.

Police ask anyone with information about who this man is to contact them. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

