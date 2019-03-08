Skip to Main Content
Early morning assault on Selkirk Avenue sends man to hospital
An early morning assault has sent one man to hospital in critical condition, police say.

Home near Main Street surrounded by police tape Friday morning

A man was assaulted on Selkirk Avenue on Friday morning, police say. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Officers responded to a report of a man assaulted on Selkirk Avenue west of Main Street just before 5 a.m. Friday.

The house at 225 Selkirk was surrounded by police tape with blood on the front steps.

Police provided no further details.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after an assault at this home, police say. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

