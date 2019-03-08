New
Early morning assault on Selkirk Avenue sends man to hospital
An early morning assault has sent one man to hospital in critical condition, police say.
Home near Main Street surrounded by police tape Friday morning
An early morning assault has sent one man to hospital in critical condition, police say.
Officers responded to a report of a man assaulted on Selkirk Avenue west of Main Street just before 5 a.m. Friday.
The house at 225 Selkirk was surrounded by police tape with blood on the front steps.
Police provided no further details.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.