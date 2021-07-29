Suspect still at large after man seriously assaulted by 5 people: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a brutal assault of a 35-year-old man about two weeks ago.

Police say they responded to a call about someone being assaulted by a group of men near Salter Street and Magnus Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. on July 16.

Police believe the victim was walking in the area when he came across two adults and one youth spray-painting gang symbols on a business and confronted them.

The three people started assaulting the man. Then two other people, a man and a youth, joined in.

The 35-year-old man was beaten unconscious, then the group dragged him onto the roadway and continued to assault him, says a police news release.

Police found the victim lying in the roadway. He was rushed to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries.

His injuries were so severe that it took several days before investigators were able to interview him, said Const. Dani McKinnon, a Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson.

McKinnon said there doesn't seem to be any connection between the victim and the accused.

"It appears that the victim ... was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time."

McKinnon said it also appears the two people who joined in on the assault also didn't know the initial attackers.

Police search for remaining suspect

Police arrested two men, aged 21 and 20, and two youth, aged 14 and 15, the following day at residences in the Magnus Avenue area, McKinnon said.

A fifth suspect is still at large.

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for Darren Shayne Swan, 19, of Winnipeg.

Police say they think he may have travelled to the Lake St. Martin area of Manitoba.

Anyone with information regarding Swan's whereabouts is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.