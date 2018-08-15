Parking officer assaulted in Richmond West area

A 30-year-old man is facing assault charges in connection with an attack on a parking officer Sunday afternoon, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened on De Vos Road, in the Richmond West neighbourhood near the University of Manitoba, as a mobile patrol officer with the Winnipeg Parking Authority was responding to complaints from people living in the area, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

The suspect used his vehicle to block off the officer, police say, then opened his door and began yelling at the officer, all while his vehicle continued to inch toward the officer's car.

Finally, the accused stopped his vehicle, got out, and assaulted the patrol officer, police said. When the officer tried to call for help on his portable radio, the accused yanked it out, breaking it.

The suspect then drove away, but was arrested at a residence on Fairhaven Road just before 9 p.m. the same day.

He is now facing mischief charges and traffic violations along with the assault charge.

