Winnipeg police investigating serious assault near Main Street underpass
One man was taken to hospital in unstable condition Friday morning after he was assault with a weapon near the Main Street underpass.
Man taken to hospital early Friday morning
One man was taken to hospital in unstable condition early Friday morning after he was assaulted with a weapon near the Main Street underpass.
Winnipeg police say it happened about 2:30 a.m. They say the man has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Investigators were still on scene just before 7 a.m. and have blocked off the southbound curb lane on Main Street at Higgins Avenue, near the underpass.
Some items, including a face mask, and splatters of blood could be seen behind police tape.
No arrests have been made yet.
