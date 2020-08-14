Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police investigating serious assault near Main Street underpass
One man was taken to hospital in unstable condition Friday morning after he was assault with a weapon near the Main Street underpass.  

Police closed of the southbound curb lane of Main Street at Higgins Avenue Friday morning as they investigate an assault. (Ian Froese/CBC )

One man was taken to hospital in unstable condition early Friday morning after he was assaulted with a weapon near the Main Street underpass.

Winnipeg police say it happened about 2:30 a.m. They say the man has since been upgraded to stable condition. 

Investigators were still on scene just before 7 a.m. and have blocked off the southbound curb lane on Main Street at Higgins Avenue, near the underpass. 

Some items, including a face mask, and splatters of blood could be seen behind police tape.

Clothes and other items could be seen behind police tape. (Ian Froese/CBC )

No arrests have been made yet.

