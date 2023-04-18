Content
2 teens charged after fight involving bear spray, replica firearm at Kildonan Place: police

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged with assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police allege they fought each other near Kildonan Place mall on Monday.

Argument escaled into physical confrontation at mall on Monday afternoon, Winnipeg police say

Several uniformed police officers stand in front of a police vehicle outside a mall.
Winnipeg police officers are seen at Kildonan Place shopping centre late Monday afternoon. Police say two teens have been charged after a fight in which one of the teens was injured by a replica firearm and the other was attacked with bear spray. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Two Winnipeg teens have been charged with assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say they were involved in a fight at Kildonan Place mall on Monday.

Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue, the block that includes Kildonan Place, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Several police units, including members of the tactical support team, responded and found a 17-year-old boy had already been apprehended by Kildonan Place security and an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

That teen had an imitation firearm, loaded with blank cartridges, on him when he was taken into custody, police said.

The 17-year-old had also been sprayed with bear spray, police said. He was treated at the scene.

A police vehicle and several officers are seen outside a mall on a sunny day.
Police say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, who did not know each other, were involved in an argument which became physical. Both have been charged with assault with a weapon. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Officers also found a 16-year-old boy who had suffered minor upper-body injuries from a firearm discharge, police said. He was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries. 

After investigating, the police service's major crimes unit learned that the two boys — who did not know each other — were involved in an argument which became physical. Police allege the 16-year-old attacked the 17-year-old with bear spray, and the older teen then fired the replica firearm toward the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old is now charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. The 17-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and use of imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

A spokesperson for Kildonan Place reached by CBC Monday said the mall was aware of the incident, but since the investigation is ongoing could not provide comment.

