2 teens charged after fight involving bear spray, replica firearm at Kildonan Place: police

Two Winnipeg teens have been charged with assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say they were involved in a fight at Kildonan Place mall on Monday.

Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue, the block that includes Kildonan Place, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Several police units, including members of the tactical support team, responded and found a 17-year-old boy had already been apprehended by Kildonan Place security and an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

That teen had an imitation firearm, loaded with blank cartridges, on him when he was taken into custody, police said.

The 17-year-old had also been sprayed with bear spray, police said. He was treated at the scene.

Police say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, who did not know each other, were involved in an argument which became physical. Both have been charged with assault with a weapon. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Officers also found a 16-year-old boy who had suffered minor upper-body injuries from a firearm discharge, police said. He was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries.

After investigating, the police service's major crimes unit learned that the two boys — who did not know each other — were involved in an argument which became physical. Police allege the 16-year-old attacked the 17-year-old with bear spray, and the older teen then fired the replica firearm toward the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old is now charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. The 17-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and use of imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

A spokesperson for Kildonan Place reached by CBC Monday said the mall was aware of the incident, but since the investigation is ongoing could not provide comment.