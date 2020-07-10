Skip to Main Content
Man rushed to hospital after assault in Winnipeg
Manitoba·New

Man rushed to hospital after assault in Winnipeg

A man is in hospital in unstable condition after being found injured in Winnipeg's West Broadway area early Friday.

Found injured from assault at corner of Young and Broadway

CBC News ·
Members of the police service's major crimes unit are investigating after a man was found injured in Winnipeg's West Broadway area on Friday morning. (John Einarson/CBC )

A man is in hospital after being found injured in Winnipeg's West Broadway area early Friday.

Police were called around 2:20 a.m. to an apartment building at the corner of Young Street and Broadway. The man, who police say was assaulted, is listed in unstable condition.

Members of the police service's major crimes unit are investigating.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now