Man rushed to hospital after assault in Winnipeg
A man is in hospital in unstable condition after being found injured in Winnipeg's West Broadway area early Friday.
Found injured from assault at corner of Young and Broadway
Police were called around 2:20 a.m. to an apartment building at the corner of Young Street and Broadway. The man, who police say was assaulted, is listed in unstable condition.
Members of the police service's major crimes unit are investigating.
