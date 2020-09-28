Stabbing near Health Sciences Centre turns into city's 32nd homicide

A man is dead after being stabbed near Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg last week.

Zachary Paul Rae, 18, got into an altercation in front of a house on Kate Street, near William Avenue, around 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 23, police said. The other person was someone Rae did not know, police said.

The other person pulled out a knife and stabbed Rae, police said.

Emergency crews were called around 9:20 p.m. and rushed Rae to hospital in critical condition. He died two days later, on Sept. 25.

Rae's death is the city's 32nd homicide of the year.

The homicide unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).