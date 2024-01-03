Content
Calgary-bound flight diverted to Winnipeg, teen arrested after mid-air assault: RCMP

An Air Canada flight en route from Calgary to Toronto made an unscheduled landing in Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon, after RCMP allege a teen passenger on the plane assaulted a family member.

RCMP allege 16-year-old attacked family member on Wednesday flight en route from Toronto to Calgary

A closeup shows the nose of a plane with an Air Canada logo.
A file photo shows a landing Air Canada plane. An Air Canada flight en route from Toronto to Calgary had to be diverted to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on Wednesday after a passenger assaulted another during the flight, RCMP say. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Air Canada Flight 137 touched down at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport around 12:20 p.m., Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties allege that a 16-year-old boy from Grande Prairie, Alta., who was on the plane assaulted another passenger, a man who was identified as a family member.

Passengers and airline employees restrained the youth following the attack, according to police.

The 16-year-old was arrested and taken to hospital for a medical evaluation, RCMP said. 

The victim was treated for minor physical injuries and no other passengers on the flight required medical assistance, according to Mounties.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story indicated the flight was travelling from Calgary to Toronto. In fact, it was travelling from Toronto to Calgary.
    Jan 03, 2024 4:38 PM CT
