Calgary-bound flight diverted to Winnipeg, teen arrested after mid-air assault: RCMP

An Air Canada flight en route from Toronto to Calgary made an unscheduled landing in Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon, after RCMP allege a teen passenger on the plane assaulted a family member.

Air Canada Flight 137 touched down at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport around 12:20 p.m., Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties allege that a 16-year-old boy from Grande Prairie, Alta., who was on the plane assaulted another passenger, a man who was identified as a family member.

Passengers and airline employees restrained the youth following the attack, according to police.

The 16-year-old was arrested and taken to hospital for a medical evaluation, RCMP said.

The victim was treated for minor physical injuries and no other passengers on the flight required medical assistance, according to Mounties.