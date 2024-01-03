Calgary-bound flight diverted to Winnipeg, teen arrested after mid-air assault: RCMP
RCMP allege 16-year-old attacked family member on Wednesday flight en route from Toronto to Calgary
An Air Canada flight en route from Toronto to Calgary made an unscheduled landing in Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon, after RCMP allege a teen passenger on the plane assaulted a family member.
Air Canada Flight 137 touched down at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport around 12:20 p.m., Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.
Mounties allege that a 16-year-old boy from Grande Prairie, Alta., who was on the plane assaulted another passenger, a man who was identified as a family member.
Passengers and airline employees restrained the youth following the attack, according to police.
The 16-year-old was arrested and taken to hospital for a medical evaluation, RCMP said.
The victim was treated for minor physical injuries and no other passengers on the flight required medical assistance, according to Mounties.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story indicated the flight was travelling from Calgary to Toronto. In fact, it was travelling from Toronto to Calgary.Jan 03, 2024 4:38 PM CT