Man dies after being beaten in Point Douglas area of Winnipeg

A 25-year-old man is dead after he was assaulted earlier this month in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Leo Charles Martin-Shea was attacked April 8 on the east side of Main Street, at Stella Avenue, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., police said in a news release Thursday.

He managed to get himself to his home but his condition worsened over the next few days. It wasn't until April 11 that emergency personnel and police were called to Princess Street about a man who'd been assaulted.

Martin-Shea was then taken to hospital, but he had suffered life-altering injuries from which he could not recover and died on April 19, police said.

No arrests have been made. The police service's homicide unit is investigating the death.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

More news from CBC Manitoba: