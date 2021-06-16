Assault sends man to hospital in serious condition, police close Dufferin Avenue between King, Main

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault early Wednesday afternoon in the area of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue.

Winnipeg police arrived in the area at about 1:30 p.m. after reports of an assault. A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Dufferin is expected to be closed between King and Main streets throughout Wednesday evening while officers remain at the scene, police said.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Main won't be affected, police said.

More information is expected Thursday.

Winnipeg police officers investigate the area shortly after the assault was reported. (John Einarson/CBC)

