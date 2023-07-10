Man, 64, found dead in Winnipeg suite after assault

A man was found dead inside a suite of a multi-unit home near the University of Winnipeg on the weekend.

The police service's homicide unit is investigating the death of Marcel Alphonse Painchaud, 64.

Officers went to a 2½-storey house on Langside Street, just north of Portage Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after they received a report a man had been assaulted.

When they arrived, police found Painchaud dead.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

