Person rushed to hospital after serious assault in Winnipeg

Police tape surrounds a convenience store in Winnipeg's North End on Tuesday morning after a serious assault sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the store, at the corner of Dufferin Avenue and Robinson Street, just before 4 a.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, police said, but they did not provide any details about who was assaulted.

Police also would not say if a weapon was used in the assault.

Some clothing could be seen on the steps of the store and some evidence markers were on the ground nearby.

No arrests have been made, police said.

