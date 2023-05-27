Winnipeg police credit Good Samaritans for helping victim of unprovoked assault

Winnipeg police are praising what they're calling the selfless efforts of a group of Good Samaritans who helped a victim of a serious assault not far from the Winnipeg airport early Thursday evening.

Police went to the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue around 5 p.m. after getting numerous calls about a man being assaulted.

There they found a 19-year-old man being cared for by a group of bystanders. He'd been seriously injured and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Major crimes unit investigators learned he and a 21-year-old man — someone the victim knew — had been in a "heated discussion" as they walked east on Ellice from the nearby Ferry Road, police said.

The older man suddenly attacked the other without provocation, beat him unconscious and robbed him, police said.

A passerby stopped to intervene and stop the assault. Others came to help the victim and also stopped his suspected attacker from leaving. Police said Saturday five or more people stepped in to help.

"They went in and assisted the victim and that was really, really good on their part," said spokesperson Const. Jason Michalyshen.

Winnipeg police Const. Jason Michalyshen says people have to always assess their personal safety before intervening in a criminal event. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Police didn't name the man, but said he was held in custody to face robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Michalyshen said while police were grateful to the passersby for their willingness to help, they advise people to always be mindful of their own safety before intervening.

"We always ask the public to use caution," he said.

"Human nature is we want to help and we want to assist on most occasions. And if it's safe to engage … we certainly can't stop people from doing that.

"But we always throw that cautionary note out there, that we don't want a bad situation to turn into a worse situation."

