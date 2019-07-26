Brandon jail attack sends 2 inmates to hospital

Two men were sent to hospital and six others arrested after a beating inside the Brandon Correction Centre.

Police said the incident happened July 22, when two 28-year-old inmates suffered injuries to their upper bodies from multiple kicks.

One was treated and released from the hospital that same evening while the other was treated and released the following day.

Six other inmates, ranging in age from 20 to 23, were arrested inside the correctional centre on July 25. They were set to appear in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

More news from CBC Manitoba: