March observing Ashura first of its kind in Winnipeg

Around 200 people, dressed in black, marched to the Manitoba Legislative Building on Saturday afternoon to commemorate Ashura, a holy day observed by Muslims.

Ashura marks the 10th day of the first month in the Islamic calendar, and holds different meanings for different groups — Sunni Muslims mark the day as when Moses and the Israelites were saved when God parted the sea. Shia Muslims mark it as a day of mourning for imam Husayn ibn Ali, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in the year 680.

The imam is seen as a martyr and a symbol of standing up against oppression, and those at Winnipeg's procession sang songs commemorating his life and beating their chests — a common cultural practice.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.