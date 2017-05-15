Ashern police asking for help after series of break-ins, thefts

Police in Ashern are asking for help after a series of break-and-enters and thefts over the last few months.

Between Jan. 2 and April 2, there have been 23 break-ins at businesses, a medical clinic, law office, arena and school in the town, 167 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The break-ins happen in the early morning hours and the suspects usually get in by breaking a window, Ashern RCMP said in a news release.

The suspects mostly take cash or small items from the businesses.

Anyone with information can call Ashern RCMP at 204-768-2311 or call Crime Stoppers.

