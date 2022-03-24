As prices soar, so does demand at North End food bank

Lineups are getting longer at its North End food bank as unemployment and the rising cost of living has many local households struggling to make ends meet, the Bear Clan says.

Marilyn Morrisseau, a pensioner in the neighbourhood, says food prices have skyrocketed, even at bargain stores.

Marilyn Morrisseau says food prices have risen dramatically this month, with some staples becoming unaffordable for a pensioner like her. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"A bag of carrots is $4.99. That's kind of expensive," Morrisseau said. "I don't worry about myself, but what about the families with seven or eight kids?"

Bear Clan treasurer Brian Chrupalo says the group's food bank has seen a daily average of more than 300 clients drop in during the pandemic. In recent weeks, that number has nearly doubled.

"We've seen a spike to just over 600 people in one day," said Chrupalo, who said unemployment is a big issue.

Bear Clan treasurer Brian Chrupalo says the food bank is helping as many as 600 clients a day. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"Stores, restaurants, businesses have closed because of COVID," he said. "When you're working, it's a different situation. When you're not, people still need to eat."

The Bear Clan says many of the people waiting outside its pantry on Selkirk Avenue have families to feed.

Leona Hastings shops around for the best deals, but says it's getting harder to buy groceries for her household of three.

Leona Hastings is relying on the Bear Clan to help stretch the food budget for her family of three. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"They're so expensive — like meat, I can't afford it," she said. "That's why I come here."

The Bear Clan relies on supermarkets to donate food getting close to its expiration date. The food bank, across the street from the Bear Clan's main headquarters, has a refrigerated van to make pickups.

"This week, we've got a lot of yogurt and yogurt drinks," said Chrupalo, a Winnipeg police sergeant who grew up in the neighbourhood and volunteers on the group's board of directors.

The Bear Clan says demand has recently spiked at its food bank at 563 Selkirk Ave. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"People are coming to get bread. When we get chicken and stuff like that, it goes out really quickly."

At the height of the pandemic, Chrupalo says, the Bear Clan was delivering food hampers to roughly 1,500 Winnipeggers a week. The group had about $900,000 to spend on that year-long initiative until the funding ran out. He thinks the government could do more to help.

The Bear Clan said many of the people waiting outside its pantry rely on the group to feed their families. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"Some core funding for this program would go a long way toward helping the community," he said. "Everything costs money: gas, vehicles, insurance, rent on the building, salaries.

"It's an expensive endeavour for us to give away free food, but we're still managing to do it."

The Bear Clan's food bank at 563 Selkirk Ave. is open to everyone, Monday to Friday from 12-5 p.m.