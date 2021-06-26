Winnipeg grandfather gears up for effort to break 10,000 km cycling record for charity

A Winnipeg grandfather is getting ready for an attempt to break a cycling world record for the third time, by biking 10,000 kilometres in the shortest amount of time.

And once again, Arvid Loewen is doing it to raise awareness and money for the Mully Children's Family, a street children's rescue mission in Kenya.

He's hoping to raise $300,000 for the organization, which will go toward emergency relief food for thousands of children and adults in several communities, his website says.

The latest record Loewen is trying to break is one he's already taken a swing at.

In 2014, he tried to shatter Dutch cyclist Guus Moonen's record, he said. He couldn't quite break that record, which the Guinness World Records website says was 22 days, 15 hours, 34 minutes and nine seconds .

Loewen said he's worked out that he'll have to cycle more than 442 kilometres a day — a schedule that will leave him with about four hours of sleep every night.

"There's only a chance that I will be able to do it" this time out, Loewen told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Stephanie Cram on Saturday.

"But I don't necessarily need to be successful on the bike in order to be successful with my ultimate goal, which is to be an ambassador for these kids."

Since 2005, the 65-year-old has helped raise more than $7 million for the organization through his extreme cycling ventures. That includes his second world record last summer, when he set the bar for the farthest distance biked in a single month (11,616 kilometres, according to Guinness).

He previously set a record for the fastest ride across Canada, going from Vancouver to Halifax in 13 days, six hours and 13 minutes in 2011.

In 2019, Loewen received the Order of Manitoba for his fundraising efforts.

His latest attempt at once again becoming a world record holder will start on Monday.

He said he's not quite sure where he'll get that energy from, but he's not too worried.

"I'm just an ordinary individual that is a bit stubborn and can be quite determined at times if I need to be," he said.

Loewen said his planned route is along Henderson Highway, with a loop set out from Hoddinott Road in East St. Paul up to Lockport.

"So if you see the same guy over and over, going in circles, roll your window down and say, 'Hi,'" he said.

Loewen said he plans to post updates on Facebook several times throughout each day to keep people updated on his progress.