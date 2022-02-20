Compunction at the Junktion

With the turn of a crank, ArtsJunktion's Helga Jakobson transforms black plastic packaging material into shredded bits that can be melted and formed into new items.

Thanks to a recent $2,300 investment into a shredder and accompanying injector designed by the Netherlands-based Precious Plastic, the downtown recycling depot can now recycle some plastics.

"For now, we're starting small," she says of the open-source plastic recycling system, installed in a sunny corner of their William Avenue storefront.

"We're utilizing materials on the floor we can't use."

