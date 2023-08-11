Manitoba organization aims to check out how accessible arts organizations are beyond Winnipeg

When Alesha Hildebrand started working as the executive director of the Winkler Arts and Culture centre less than a year ago, the first thing she noticed was a lack of online information about the building's accessibility.

"We have accessible washrooms, walkways, entries, parking — everything that would actually be required for someone who has limited abilities," she said of the centre in Winkler, about 115 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, that holds exhibits and offers art classes. "Do [they] know that we actually have accessible spaces?"

Winnipeg-based Arts AccessAbility Network Manitoba, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the arts community, hopes to help people find that information. They developed an accessibility audit database that features information about 26 venues in the city and they plan to include rural venues soon.

The audit database factors in needs for people who are blind, deaf, disabled and/or neurodiverse when attending concerts, theatres and art galleries. Hildebrand, who has experience advocating for the disability community, said she would be delighted to take part.

"There's been extensive work done to build [Winker Arts and Culture] to be an accessible space, so being part of that audit would be only a benefit to us."

The database launched last year after consultations with about 50 artists in the summer of 2021. Each audit is divided into six categories such as backstage, exhibit and technical areas as well as customer service.

Lead auditor Peter Tonge goes through each venue to take photos and make notes for the database, but he says none of the audits conclude that an arts venue is either completely accessible or inaccessible.

"We can't. The community is too broad and the needs are too different," he said. "That's why we made the decision to make it a searchable database, so people could decide on their own whether that venue or that organization met their needs."

Tonge hopes the audit database will be a stepping stone to providing more universal access to the arts. Organizations need to treat people with disabilities as an expectation rather than an exception when planning their events, he said.

"Assume that somebody with a disability is going to be there."

Alesha Hildebrand, executive director of the Winkler Arts and Culture, says she's working to help people of all art levels to be able to find their place in the centre's programming. (Tiffany Klassen Photography)

The audit's 174-point design is inspired by 2013 legislation which mandates businesses and organizations be barrier-free, said Tonge.

The Accessibility for Manitobans Act led to new customer service regulations that came into effect five years later, requiring businesses and organizations with one or more employees to provide goods and services in a barrier-free way.

The regulations cover everything from training staff to the built environment, but do not prescribe specific measures, such as the installation of ramps at doors with raised entryways.

Jenel Shaw, executive director of Arts AccessAbility Network Manitoba, said the province's disability community completely led and informed the audit's creation process, a project that they've been requesting for a long time.

"Part of the impetus of creating our own audit was to kind of make people realize that the way audits are created are a little backwards, if you ask the disability community. We believe we should be involved."

'We are resilient'

Shaw said she thinks the legislation has made people more willing to get involved.

"I think people are also realizing the value that the deaf and disability community has … We are resilient. We're creative. We find creative solutions from all the barriers we face, and I think folks are really understanding that this is an under-utilized portion of the population," she said.

A lot of factors can stop people with disabilities from attending arts events, Shaw said, noting a lack of online information about a venue's accessibility, not having many wheelchair spaces or not offering American Sign Language interpreters can keep people away.

She also said arts accessibility goes beyond the stage, and more organizations need to accommodate people with disabilities backstage and in their administration.

Funding is needed for associated costs to be able to deliver those things, Hildebrand said, but she's confident that arts organizations like hers can do the work.

"Art is a self-expression, it's a way of saying: 'This is what I see and this is how I see' ... I'm really trying to build this integrated experience for people of all art levels to be able to find their place in Winkler Arts and Culture's programming," she said.

"We're not perfect either. We always think of physical limitations — we don't always think of visual limitations … so there is work for us that can be done."