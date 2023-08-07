Winnipeg philanthropist Arthur Mauro dead at 96

A long-time Winnipeg philanthropist and human rights advocate has died at the age of 96.

Arthur Mauro, a former lawyer and businessman, believed Winnipeg could become known worldwide for its advocacy for human rights, peace and justice, said Christopher Adams, rector of St. Paul's College at the University of Manitoba and chair of the Arthur V. Mauro Institute for Peace and Justice.

"He worked throughout his life to promote the idea of peaceful dialogue among different peoples," Adams said Saturday, a day after Mauro's death.

Mauro was born in 1927 in Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay) and came to Winnipeg as an Italian-Canadian in the 1940s.

He went on to study at St. Paul's College at the University of Manitoba, the sole Catholic higher education institution in Manitoba.

There, he was elected as president of the university's student council in 1950.

That drive to lead continued as Mauro went on to be one of the first CEOs of the Investor's Group in Winnipeg, Adams said.

"He had leadership in his blood early on," Adams said.

Dedication to Winnipeg

Mauro was also dedicated to education, establishing the Arthur V. Mauro Institute for Peace & Justice at St. Paul's College at University of Manitoba, Adams said. From 1991 to 2000, Mauro served as chancellor of the University of Manitoba.

In 2017, Mauro also donated $5 million to help establish a new multi-disciplinary chair in human rights and social justice at the university.

"His legacy will live on through the dedication of these students," Adams said.

Mauro was also greatly dedicated to the City of Winnipeg, Adams said.

"It was a city in which he could grow and thrive and be successful as a business person as well as a community leader."

Mauro received numerous awards and accolades during his lifetime. He was inducted into the Order of Canada, the Order of Manitoba and the Order of the Buffalo Hunt.

Mauro also received both the Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee medal and was inducted into the Manitoba Business Hall of Fame.