Art City welcomes back art lovers of all ages for in-person programming

Art City, the West Broadway-based non-profit community art studio, is welcoming kids back for in-person activities for the first time since last November.

The non-profit is hosting Art City Outside in the park on Young Street near Balmoral Street, where kids can make art using soapstone, natural dyes, painting, clay, and more, all free of charge.

After months of virtual programming and offering a curbside pickup program, it feels wonderful to be able to make art with kids in-person again, said Art City managing director Josh Ruth.

"It's a pretty surreal feeling actually. There's like a collective sigh of relief as everybody's coming back together and seeing each other for the first time in such a long time," he said.

The non-profit did its best to pivot and still provide programming to kids over the second and third waves of the pandemic, it just wasn't the same as being together in-person, Ruth said.

"Online programming, that stuff was really tough, especially toward the end when everybody was tired of being in Zoom meetings. Like we're all we're all over it, you know?" he said.

"So we tried our best and I would say it was successful, but nothing like being able to be together in-person, even under the circumstances with the restrictions that still are in place."

Art City Outside is located in the park near Young Street and Balmoral Street. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Mariela Kisoso, who's nine, has been coming to Art City with her mom since she was three years old.

"Art city is our other home," she said.

Kisoso was ecstatic to be back this week, where she made her own clay bowl with her name on it.

"I just like everybody here. They're never mean, they're never hurtful. they're always right beside you if you need something or anything and I really appreciate that."

Art City Outside is free of charge for all ages and everyone is welcome to attend. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Art City Outside runs all summer, from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program is free of charge for all ages and everyone is welcome. Register at the entrance upon arrival.

They are able to accommodate up to 20 people at a time for walk-in art making, and they also have a registered program called our Art Squad for teenagers.