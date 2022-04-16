Eats and art for a cause: Winnipeg community group sells goods in support of Ukraine

Members of a Winnipeg community group came together to sell pastries and art in support of Ukraine.

The group, called Norwood Flats for Ukraine, hosted the art and bake sale on Saturday at the Norwood Community Club.

The treats were created by more than 50 volunteers, and the money they raise will be used to buy medical supplies and clothing that will be shipped to people living in war-torn Ukraine.

Scott McFadyen, one of the volunteers, says the community response has been tremendous, with more than $2,000 in raised in only two hours.

"To be honest, it's overwhelming," he said. "This is just a case of people feeling powerless and wanting to do something." he said. "It's our moral obligation when others are suffering."

Fifty people donated food and art to sell at the Norwood Community Centre on Saturday. In the first two hours alone, they brought in $2,000. The money will be used to support Ukrainians affected by the war. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

McFadyen says he appreciates the community coming together after a great deal of division in the past two years.

"We've had two years of a pandemic, people fighting on social media and not getting along, so what's kind of nice about all of this is it's given us a chance to get together as a community in support of something that we all agree on," he said.

Kai Harder dropped in to pick up some tasty snacks and support a good cause.

"I think it's really all about individual small communities doing their part and maybe each community themselves won't have a huge impact, but together when you add that all up, it can create big change," he said.