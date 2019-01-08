Arsonist pleads guilty to setting nearly two dozen fires across city

A Winnipeg man charged with setting two dozen fires across the city pleaded guilty in a courtroom on Monday.

River Tavares, 19, was charged with setting the fires over the span of more than a week, from May 1 to 9, 2018. The fires covered a wide swath of the city, from West Broadway and West End neighbourhoods, to the North End, Tyndall Park, and the Maples.

The fires mainly targeted garages, garbage and recycling cans, vehicles, and fences. In one case, fire was set to a house on Manford Close.

The combined damage from all 24 fires was estimated at $587,250.

A fire destroyed a pair of detached garages in the 600 block of Sheppard Street in Winnipeg. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Police arrested Tavares on May 9 after responding to fires in the area of Manford Close. Officers found incendiary materials when they arrested Tavares.

In provincial court on Monday, Tavares pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson, for a total of 21 fires. The Crown entered a stay of proceedings on the remaining three fires.

Police said Tavares did not have a history of arson prior to the offences, and was not known to police.

Before entering his guilty plea, Tavares underwent two separate psychological evaluations.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 14.