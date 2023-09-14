Content
Manitoba

Deliberately set fire destroys safety officer's truck, damages building in Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Island Lake RCMP have arrested a 42-year-old man after a First Nation safety officer’s truck was set on fire.

Fire spread to another vehicle, snowmobiles also damaged

Charred remnants of a burnt out vehicle.
RCMP say a First Nation safety officer's truck was set on fire early Wednesday morning and the flames spread. (Submitted by Island Lake RCMP)

Island Lake RCMP have arrested a 42-year-old man after a First Nation safety officer's truck was set on fire. 

Mounties were called just after 6 a.m. Wednesday about arson in the parking lot of the First Nation safety officer building in St. Theresa Point First Nation, RCMP said in a news release.

The fire destroyed the truck and spread to another vehicle, police said.

It also damaged snowmobiles and the First Nation safety officer building, the news release said. 

Remnants of a vehicle destroyed by a fire next to another fire damaged vehicle.
The fire spread to another vehicle and also damaged the First Nation safety officer’s building in St. Theresa Point First Nation. (Submitted by Island Lake RCMP)

Officers identified a suspect shortly after they arrived. 

A 42-year-old man was charged with two counts of arson and three counts of mischief.

