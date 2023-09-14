Deliberately set fire destroys safety officer's truck, damages building in Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Island Lake RCMP have arrested a 42-year-old man after a First Nation safety officer's truck was set on fire.

Mounties were called just after 6 a.m. Wednesday about arson in the parking lot of the First Nation safety officer building in St. Theresa Point First Nation, RCMP said in a news release.

The fire destroyed the truck and spread to another vehicle, police said.

It also damaged snowmobiles and the First Nation safety officer building, the news release said.

Officers identified a suspect shortly after they arrived.

A 42-year-old man was charged with two counts of arson and three counts of mischief.