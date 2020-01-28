4 people escape Peguis First Nation house fire blamed on arson

Four people managed to escape after a fire ripped through a home on Peguis First Nation, which RCMP believe was deliberately set Friday.

Mounties were called to the house fire on West Road shortly after 11 p.m.

While they were on the way, Manitoba RCMP were told a suspicious man was walking on Highway 224 and appeared to be burning things and throwing them on the road. He happened to be quite near the house fire.

RCMP, the Peguis Fire Department and other first responders went to the scene and treated the four people who managed to escape. Two were taken to hospital and later released.

Four people managed to escape the burning home, RCMP say. (Twitter/RCMP Manitoba)

RCMP found the suspicious man and, after investigating, arrested him.

The 22-year-old was charged with arson and remanded into custody. The house is a complete loss.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate along with the office of the fire commissioner.

Peguis First Nation is approximately 160 km north of Winnipeg.