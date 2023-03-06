Man hospitalized after apartment fire in Winnipeg now charged with arson

A fire that destroyed a two-storey apartment building in Winnipeg on the weekend was caused by arson, police say, and a man rushed to hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation has been charged.

Nearly two dozen emergency vehicles responded to the fire just after 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, between Sutherland and Jarvis avenues. It blocked traffic in both directions for hours as smoke filled the sky.

Officers found a man in his 30s in the area who was suffering from smoke inhalation. He was sent to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe the man intentionally set the fire and charged him with two counts of arson.

Brad Gross, a real estate agent who was selling the building, told CBC News on Saturday that it had eight units and all but one had residents.

The building is now a total loss.

The fire happened less than a month after three businesses a couple of blocks north were also destroyed by fire.