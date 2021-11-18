Arson suspected in multiple fires that destroyed structures, vehicle on Bunibonibee Cree Nation
Police, Office of the Fire Commissioner investigate fires as related
A house, vehicle and storage building were destroyed in a series of fires police believe were deliberately set this week in the northern Manitoba community of Bunibonibee Cree Nation.
The first structure that burned was a storage building in the central area of the community, just after 2 a.m. on Monday, RCMP said.
No one was inside as flames engulfed the building. Some adjacent buildings received minor damage but the people inside them were not injured, RCMP said.
Less than an hour after the first fire started, emergency crews were called about a burning pickup truck in the same part of the community. There were no injuries to anyone but the truck was a total loss.
Two more fires broke out the next morning.
The first was around 3:30 a.m. in a home in the Mud Lake area. The occupants were all able to escape safely but the home was destroyed.
The second fire happened around 6 a.m. at another residence in the Mud Lake area but it was extinguished quickly and there was minimal damage, RCMP said.
Police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the fires as related.
Bunibonibee, also known as Oxford House, is about 600 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
