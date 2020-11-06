Manitoba home burned to ground in case of arson, say RCMP

Flames engulfed a home in western Manitoba, and police say two people were seen moving around the yard before "several flashes of flames" lit up the night.

Police are now investigating the October fire as an arson, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The fire broke out just after midnight on Oct. 10 in the small community of Riding Mountain, about 30 kilometres north of Neepawa.

When emergency crews arrived, the home on Second Avenue was engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and no one was inside the residence at the time, police said.

The investigation has since led police to discover that two people were seen in the yard between 10:36 p.m. and 11:28 p.m., RCMP said.

The two were seen moving around the yard and close to the house, and appeared to be trying to hide, RCMP said.

"During this time several flashes of flames are seen, coming from the west side of the home. At 11:28 pm, the two suspects are seen leaving the area, walking east on Second Avenue," the police news release stated.

RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects, or anything else around the incident, is asked to call the Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7340.

Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.

More news from CBC Manitoba: