Woman on cocaine sets fire and forces 4, including toddler, to escape duplex

Four adults and a toddler were forced to escape a duplex in Winnipeg after a woman high on crack cocaine set a fire, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Maryland Street, in the city's West End, around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a 35-year-old woman, who is a tenant on the second floor, deliberately set fire to a number of things on top of a stove.

She then walked out of the building without telling anyone else about the danger. A smoke alarm alerted the other residents who were able to safely escape.

The woman told police she was high on crack cocaine at the time.

She is charged with four counts of arson with disregard for life and another arson count for damaging property.

