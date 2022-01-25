Woman charged with arson after June fire in William Whyte area

A Winnipeg woman is facing arson charges for allegedly starting a fire last June at her boyfriend's home.

The fire happened the morning of June 2, 2021, at a two-storey home on Boyd Avenue, between McGregor Street and Powers Street.

Winnipeg police say two people were inside when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was later deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched by the Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit.

Investigators believe a 34-year-old woman intentionally set the fire at the home, where her boyfriend was living at the time. The fire caused close to $60,000 in damage.

She was arrested Monday morning and has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Exchange District fire

In a separate incident, police also arrested a man Monday night who they believe set a garbage bin on fire and doused an Exchange District business with gasoline.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot on King Street near Rupert Avenue.

Police say the man stole a jerry can of gasoline from a parked truck and then doused it with gasoline. He then went to the loading dock of a nearby business, where he doused the building and a dumpster with gasoline, police say. He then lit the dumpster on fire.

A resident witnessed the incident and called police, who took the man into custody a few blocks away on Main Street. A canine unit and the police helicopter were both involved in the chase.

A 35-year-old man is now facing charges of arson causing damage to property, theft under $5,000 and mischief.