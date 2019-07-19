Man buys gas then burns down nearby business in Manitoba, RCMP say

RCMP are searching for a man who likely has burns on his hands after a business in northern Manitoba was set ablaze.

Emergency crews were called just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday to the fire on Selkirk Avenue in the city of Thompson.

The business was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Police on Friday released photographs that show a man filling a small bottle with gasoline at a service station, going inside to pay for it, then walking over to the nearby business and starting the fire.

Security footage shows the man filling up a container with gasoline. (RCMP)

He is believed to have suffered burns to his hands, RCMP said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos, or has information on the incident, is urged to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at Manitoba Crime Stoppers.