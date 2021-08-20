2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in West Broadway shooting death

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a fatal West Broadway shooting.

Kyle Anthony Braithwaite, 29, died on June 14 after being shot near the intersection of Young and Balmoral streets.

The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon and forced Balmoral Hall, a nearby private school, to go into lockdown.

On Thursday, police said Dahir Abdi, 19, and Theodoros Kyriakakos, 21, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Braithwaite's death.

Both are in custody.