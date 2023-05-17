2 men arrested in stabbing death in Winnipeg's Point Douglas area

Winnipeg police have arrested two men in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man in the Point Douglas area earlier this month.

Kevin James Wescoupe died on May 2 after he was found with stab wounds on Austin Street N. just after 1 a.m., police said in a news release. Another man was also stabbed but survived his injuries.

Investigators said two men confronted Wescoupe and the other man on Austin, stabbed the two and then fled before police arrived.

Police believe the accused and the victims didn't know each other.

On Monday, police arrested two men, one at a home on St. Anne's Road and the other at a home on Machray Avenue.

Taylor Brandon Lee Flett, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The other man, Kevin Cook McKay, 23, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Both were detained in custody.