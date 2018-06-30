4 arrests made in January stabbing that left 2 in critical condition

Winnipeg police have arrested four men in connection with an assault this past January that left two victims suffering from stab wounds in critical condition.

Police put out a plea in March for public assistance after the stabbing in the Corydon Village area on Jan. 7, 2018. Images of six men, taken from surveillance video, were shared publicly.

"I don't think the case would have moved forward without the assistance of the public," said Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver at a Saturday news conference.

The four people arrested, ranging in age from 22 to 29, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. They remain in custody.

The assault happened on Corydon, between Cockburn and Hugo streets, on Jan. 7 around 1 a.m. Both men survived their injuries.

Carver did not believe there was any relation between the accused and the two men hospitalized.

"It appears that there was some sort of interaction that resulted in this confrontation," he said.

More from CBC Manitoba: