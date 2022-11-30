4 more teens arrested in connection with East St. Paul party where RCMP officers were swarmed

RCMP say their officers faced a barrage of abuse on Oct. 29, when they arrived at a party attended by hundreds of youth in East St. Paul, a community just outside of Winnipeg, Man. When police arrived, some party-goers also jumped on two RCMP vehicles, kicking in a windshield on one and damaging the roof and hood of another.

The Manitoba RCMP have doubled the number of people arrested following a wild party in East St. Paul, a community north of Winnipeg, during the Halloween weekend.

Two girls from Winnipeg, age 15 and 16, a 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg and a 16-year-old boy from East St. Paul were arrested over the past week and all face a charge of mischief, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Last week, the RCMP said two boys, age 16 and 17, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, all from Winnipeg, were arrested and have since been charged with mischief.

They are still looking for a male party-goer who was seen on camera. They want to speak with him and ask the public for help identifying him.

RCMP still want to identify and speak with the person in this photo from the party. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police started getting calls around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 about a large party that had spilled out into the yard and street at a home on Saddleridge Lane.

The initial officers reported about 70 people, but it turned out the party was far larger than that, RCMP said earlier this month. The majority of the party-goers were age 14 up to their early 20s.

A number of them swarmed officers, spat on them and shouted racial slurs, then jumped on the cruisers, RCMP said.

A windshield was shattered on one cruiser, while the roof and hood of another was damaged. Some people in the crowd also launched fireworks at police and the cruisers.

Someone at the party also sprayed bear mace in the crowd outside the house, while inside the house, officers saw vandalism from spray paint and evidence of excessive and illegal drug use.

Mounties also intervened in an attempted sexual assault when they saw a teenage girl being dragged into the bush nearby, where two male youths tried to sexually assault her, RCMP have said.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the two male youths took off when officers intervened.

Anyone with information about those who were at the party is asked to call the Red River North RCMP detachment at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-847 or leave a secure tip online.