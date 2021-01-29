Winnipeg woman, 19, charged with manslaughter in connection with Wolseley homicide

Winnipeg police have arrested a third person in connection with a January homicide in the city's Wolseley neighbourhood.

Diedra Amiela Goodwin, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in connection with the January killing of Wendell John Boulanger, 44, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police arrested Issa Musa, 27, in February in connection with the killing. He was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of robbery and two counts of forcible confinement.

Goodwin also faces forcible confinement and robbery charges, police said Wednesday.

The police service also says a 44-year-old woman was arrested soon after the Jan. 28 killing and charged with three counts of robbery.

Police don't believe the three knew Boulanger prior to his death.

Homicide unit investigators believe the three people charged visited Boulanger's home on Craig Street, in the city's Wolseley neighbourhood, on Jan. 28, while there was a party. Boulanger and two other partygoers were robbed and Boulanger was stabbed in the process, police allege.

He was taken to hospital in critical care but later died of his injuries.