Four men arrested after brawl, armed robberies early Wednesday morning

Two people are in hospital after a series of armed robberies and a large brawl early Wednesday morning that police believe all involved the same four men.

Police say a man and a woman were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people at a hotel on Main Street, between Jarvis Avenue and Sutherland Avenue, just after midnight.

About an hour later, a convenience store on Dufferin Avenue was held up by four men, with one of the suspects brandishing a hammer and a knife, according to a police news release.

Then, at 3:30 a.m., four men tried to get into another convenience store on McPhillips Street. When they were refused entry, police say they smashed the window and stole things from behind the counter.

Police were able to track four men down with the help of the canine unit, and they were arrested.

The oldest man is 29, while the other three accused are 15, 16, and 17.

All four are facing robbery charges, while the 29-year-old man is also facing assault charges, weapons charges and a charge for failing to comply with a court order.

The 29-year-old was detained in custody while the three youths were released on undertakings.