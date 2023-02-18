Content
Manitoba

2 people arrested after Winnipeg police make $1.1M drug bust in St. Vital

Counterfeit money operation found inside home, according to police

Winnipeg police made a $1.1-million drug bust in St. Vital earlier this month, the police agency announced Saturday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Police arrested two people from Winnipeg and they are both facing several charges after more than $1.1-million worth of drugs was seized following a months-long investigation.

Winnipeg police's guns and gangs unit started an investigation into a man suspected of trafficking large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in November of 2022. He was arrested at a house on St. Anne's Road, between Wales and Worrthington avenues, on Feb. 10, according to a Saturday news release.

A woman was also also arrested at the home.

Several items were seized, including the following:

  • 2.67 kilograms of fentanyl, with a potential street value of $1,068,000.
  • 277 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of $27,700.
  • 259 grams of cocaine, with a potential street value of $25,900.
  • About $30,000 in cash, as well as counterfeit money.
  • Tools to make counterfeit money.
  • Score sheets, scales and packaging materials.
  • Vacuum sealer.
  • Two pellet guns.

A 39-year-old man and 38-year-old woman are facing several charges, including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as making and possessing counterfeit money.

The man was also charged with possession of a weapon.

He was detained in custody. The woman was released on an undertaking.

