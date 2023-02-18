2 people arrested after Winnipeg police make $1.1M drug bust in St. Vital
Counterfeit money operation found inside home, according to police
Police arrested two people from Winnipeg and they are both facing several charges after more than $1.1-million worth of drugs was seized following a months-long investigation.
Winnipeg police's guns and gangs unit started an investigation into a man suspected of trafficking large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in November of 2022. He was arrested at a house on St. Anne's Road, between Wales and Worrthington avenues, on Feb. 10, according to a Saturday news release.
A woman was also also arrested at the home.
Several items were seized, including the following:
- 2.67 kilograms of fentanyl, with a potential street value of $1,068,000.
- 277 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of $27,700.
- 259 grams of cocaine, with a potential street value of $25,900.
- About $30,000 in cash, as well as counterfeit money.
- Tools to make counterfeit money.
- Score sheets, scales and packaging materials.
- Vacuum sealer.
- Two pellet guns.
A 39-year-old man and 38-year-old woman are facing several charges, including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as making and possessing counterfeit money.
The man was also charged with possession of a weapon.
He was detained in custody. The woman was released on an undertaking.
