2 people arrested after Winnipeg police make $1.1M drug bust in St. Vital

Police arrested two people from Winnipeg and they are both facing several charges after more than $1.1-million worth of drugs was seized following a months-long investigation.

Winnipeg police's guns and gangs unit started an investigation into a man suspected of trafficking large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in November of 2022. He was arrested at a house on St. Anne's Road, between Wales and Worrthington avenues, on Feb. 10, according to a Saturday news release.

A woman was also also arrested at the home.

Several items were seized, including the following:

2.67 kilograms of fentanyl, with a potential street value of $1,068,000.

277 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of $27,700.

259 grams of cocaine, with a potential street value of $25,900.

About $30,000 in cash, as well as counterfeit money.

Tools to make counterfeit money.

Score sheets, scales and packaging materials.

Vacuum sealer.

Two pellet guns.

A 39-year-old man and 38-year-old woman are facing several charges, including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as making and possessing counterfeit money.

The man was also charged with possession of a weapon.

He was detained in custody. The woman was released on an undertaking.

