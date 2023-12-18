A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl in downtown Winnipeg.

The girl was stabbed on Graham Avenue near Fort Street around 1 p.m. Friday, within blocks of the Winnipeg police headquarters.

Officers quickly arrived and provided emergency care before the girl was rushed to hospital in critical condition. She had emergency surgery but died of her injuries.

The girl had been with two of her friends, who were also teenage girls, and the 17-year-old, said Const. Jason Michalyshen, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service.

She got into an argument with the boy, which escalated, and the boy abruptly pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times before running away, Michalyshen said.

"This is one of those investigations involving young people and making incredibly poor choices, poor decisions and life-altering decisions," Michalyshen said.

The girl is the youngest homicide victim in Manitoba so far this year.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the St. Boniface neighbourhood, around Provencher Boulevard and Des Meurons Street. He remains in custody.

Police held a news conference on Monday where they asked for the public's help finding the person who stabbed the girl, as well as identifying two other girls whom the victim was with at the time.

Police have spoken with the two teenage girls but they haven't been charged with anything at this point, Michalyshen said.