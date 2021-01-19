Winnipeg police issue arrest warrant for man suspected in October homicide

Winnipeg police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted for second-degree murder.

The body of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed, 29, was pulled from the Red River, along Churchill Drive, near Hay Street, in October.

His death was determined to be a homicide.

On Tuesday, police said that Jesse James Daher, 28, of Winnipeg, is wanted for second-degree murder in Ahmed's death.

Daher is described as six-foot-three and approximately 155 pounds, with a thin build.

He has green eyes and is believed to have a shaved head or possibly short brown hair, police said in a news release.

Police investigate next to Churchill Drive, near Hay Street, after the body of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed was found in the river. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Const. Dani McKinnon said investigators believe Daher and Ahmed knew each other but couldn't say how.

Police don't believe Ahmed's body was in the river for very long before it was discovered.

Daher is considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach him, police said.

If you see him, police say to call 911.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).