Man wanted in connection with May robbery of Winnipeg teens arrested

Winnipeg police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a group of teenagers in the city three months ago.

Gordan Eaglebear Lucas, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a prohibited device or ammunition and failing to comply with a probation order.

On May 1, a group in their late teens and 20s approached another group of four youth outside a Tuxedo community centre, according to police.

The allege Lucas gestured to a gun tucked in his waistband, while a second person brandished a can of pepper spray.

None of the victims were injured, but police say the suspects robbed the four youth and took off.

Lucas was described by police at the time as armed and dangerous. There were two outstanding warrants for him at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with more information about the robbery can contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.