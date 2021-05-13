Man sought in connection with robbery of teens

Winnipeg police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a robbery in the Tuxedo area last week.

Police say the robbery happened outside a community centre on May 1, when a group of young people in their late teens and early 20s demanded property from a group of teens.

During the robbery, one man gestured to a gun in his waistband while another man brandished a can of what looked like pepper spray, police say.

The accused fled on foot with the teens' property, but no one was injured in the incident.

Winnipeg police have issued a warrant for Gordan Eaglebear Lucas, 20, on robbery and weapons charges.

He is described as six-foot-three-inches tall, with a heavy build and dark hair in a bowl cut/undercut hairstyle.

Police say they believe he is armed and dangerous, and ask anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 911.