Man sought in connection with robbery of teens

Winnipeg police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a robbery in the Tuxedo area last week. 

Police consider Gordan Eaglebear Lucas, 20, armed and dangerous

Winnipeg police are looking for Gordan Eaglebear Lucas, 20, in connection with a robbery in the Tuxedo area last week. (Winnipeg Police Service )

Police say the robbery happened outside a community centre on May 1, when a group of young people in their late teens and early 20s demanded property from a group of teens. 

During the robbery, one man gestured to a gun in his waistband while another man brandished a can of what looked like pepper spray, police say. 

The accused fled on foot with the teens' property, but no one was injured in the incident. 

Winnipeg police have issued a warrant for Gordan Eaglebear Lucas, 20,  on robbery and weapons charges.

He is described as six-foot-three-inches tall, with a heavy build and dark hair in a bowl cut/undercut hairstyle. 

Police say they believe he is armed and dangerous, and ask anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 911. 

