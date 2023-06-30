18-year-old wanted in assault, abduction of teen girl in Portage la Prairie: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are searching for an 18-year-old man accused of assaulting and abducting a 16-year-old girl early Friday morning from a home in Portage la Prairie.

Police called about an assault and abduction at around 12:30 a.m., a Friday news release said.

Mounties believe the 18-year-old man arrived at a home on 10th Street NW in Portage la Prairie and assaulted the teenage victim before forcing her into his vehicle and taking off.

As he was leaving, he threatened that he had a firearm, which a witness told police they saw in his vehicle earlier in the evening.

When officers arrived at the home, they were told the man was heading to Winnipeg.

Headingley RCMP officers spotted his vehicle around 1 a.m., heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway. When they tried to stop it, the vehicle sped off, RCMP said.

Police pursued the vehicle as it entered Winnipeg, about 85 kilometres east of Portage la Prairie, but then lost track of it.

With the help of Winnipeg Police Service patrol units, the 16-year-old victim was found unharmed around 5 a.m. at an address on Strathcona Street, in west Winnipeg.

RCMP say they are now looking for Cayden Andrew Lathlin of Winnipeg, who is wanted on charges that include kidnapping with a firearm, uttering threats, assault and evading police.

The accused and the victim know one another, RCMP say.