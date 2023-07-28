RCMP searching for Manitoba woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old daughter

RCMP are asking for help finding a 35-year-old woman suspected parental abduction of her three-year-old daughter.

Police issued a warrant for Holly Malleck.

They say they believe she has taken custody of Amelia Deonaraine with the intent to deprive her father of his parental rights, but do not believe the child is in danger at this time, says an RCMP news release.

Police were notified about a custody dispute between Malleck and the child's father on July 7, the news release says.

Malleck is described as five feet three inches tall, about 200 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Amelia Deonaraine is about three feet two inches tall, about 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or their local police agency.